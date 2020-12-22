Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 71,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,712. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

