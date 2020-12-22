Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Dai has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $171.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00360790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,117,745,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,745,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.