DAEX (DAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $8,600.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

