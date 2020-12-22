DA Davidson Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,610.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,518.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,413 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

