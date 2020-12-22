Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading 49.5% Higher

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price traded up 49.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.40. 10,966,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,840% from the average session volume of 372,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.