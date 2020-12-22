CyberVein (CVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.89 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 7% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $117.89 million and $7.20 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.