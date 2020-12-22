Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CUTR stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $367.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.64. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

