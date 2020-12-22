Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $352,918. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

