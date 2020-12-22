CustomContractNetwork Market Cap Hits $367,626.61 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 127.7% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $367,626.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00453748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

