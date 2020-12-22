Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Cabot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

