Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,187 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

