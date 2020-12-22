Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,203 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

