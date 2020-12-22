Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE ALV opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

