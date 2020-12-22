Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

