Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Hub Group worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth $6,623,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

