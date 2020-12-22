Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,026 shares of company stock worth $4,954,673. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

