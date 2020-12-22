Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Covetrus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $850,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

