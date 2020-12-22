CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 76.1% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $111,866.58 and $602.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 76.1% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

