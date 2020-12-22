Cryptopay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,806 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.