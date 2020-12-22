Cryptonex Market Cap Reaches $161.85 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $161.85 million and $1.63 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00012434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00725156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00108622 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

