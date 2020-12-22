Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263,750.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $263,750.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

