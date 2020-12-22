Crypto Sports Price Up 43.6% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $257,517.98 and approximately $1,989.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00110573 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003695 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.