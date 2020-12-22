CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $211.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -438.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 952,965 shares of company stock worth $147,044,503. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.