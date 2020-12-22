Critical Survey: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Amyris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amyris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Amyris has a consensus target price of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Amyris.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 10.76 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 7.60 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -1.78

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Summary

Amyris beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients. It applies technology platform to engineer, manufacture, and sell products for the clean health and beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

