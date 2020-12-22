Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.12

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 11476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

