Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.