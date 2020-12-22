Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of GO Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and GO Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 7.72 $29.28 million $1.82 8.05 GO Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than GO Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and GO Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72% GO Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and GO Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 GO Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than GO Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats GO Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

