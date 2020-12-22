Covestro (COVTY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2020 – Covestro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2020 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

12/14/2020 – Covestro had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/9/2020 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2020 – Covestro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2020 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/16/2020 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

