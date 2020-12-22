COVER Protocol Price Tops $937.83 on Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $937.83 or 0.04023401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00725813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00167502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00108022 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.