Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $19.56. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Cortland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

