Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Shares Up 5.1%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLB)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 180,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 88,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The stock has a market cap of $151.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Stefan Galluppi sold 401,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $401,000.00. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

