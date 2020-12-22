Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

VLRS opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

