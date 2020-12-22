Contrasting SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC)

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $30.75 million 6.16 $23.83 million $1.66 8.92 UniCapital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than UniCapital.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46% UniCapital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SWK and UniCapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniCapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SWK currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Given SWK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SWK is more favorable than UniCapital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SWK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of UniCapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWK beats UniCapital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About UniCapital

UniCapital Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in October 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

