Contrasting STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31% Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.42 $1.03 billion $1.15 31.22 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.90 $120.89 million $0.56 26.79

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STMicroelectronics and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 5 9 0 2.53 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $34.07, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.00%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STMicroelectronics pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Amkor Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It has a strategic partnership with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products; and collaboration with Advantest Corporation on advanced automated test cell for IC testing. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

