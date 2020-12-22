Contrasting Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.16% 33.79% 1.38% Victory Capital 20.18% 43.88% 14.00%

80.4% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameriprise Financial and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Victory Capital 2 3 4 0 2.22

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $185.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.70 $1.89 billion $16.10 11.60 Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.55 $92.49 million $2.48 9.32

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Victory Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers variable and fixed annuity products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life and disability income insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.