Contentos (COS) Reaches Market Cap of $14.34 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $2.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,252,577 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

