ContentBox Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00486645 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

