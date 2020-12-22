Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,788.33.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,320.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,160.84. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $746.28 and a 52 week high of $1,329.62.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

