Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,800.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,695.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,577.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,536.17. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12 month high of C$1,702.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.60.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

