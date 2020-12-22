Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

CNST stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

