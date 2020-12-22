Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 230,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

