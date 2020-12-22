Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Up 7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 2,018,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,235,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $927.78 million, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 25.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Compugen by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.