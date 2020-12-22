Comparing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Newborn Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 7.72 $29.28 million $1.82 8.05 Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Newborn Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72% Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Newborn Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Newborn Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Newborn Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

