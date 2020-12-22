Comparing Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) & The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascendia Brands and The Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 1 4 14 0 2.68

The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $237.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ascendia Brands has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendia Brands and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 4.38% 32.72% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascendia Brands and The Estée Lauder Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 6.44 $684.00 million $4.12 61.78

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Ascendia Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendia Brands Company Profile

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Kiton, and Tom Ford brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dr. Andrew Weil, TOM FORD BEAUTY, AERIN, and Tory Burch brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer Websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. has a joint development agreement with Atropos Therapeutics Inc. to discover senomodulators. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

