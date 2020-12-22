ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,452.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017793 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,544,626,183 coins and its circulating supply is 12,503,584,356 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

