CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.21 million and $2,927.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

