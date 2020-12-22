CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $611,778.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $611,778.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00356167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027373 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

