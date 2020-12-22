Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

