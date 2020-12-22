Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

