CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CNO opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

